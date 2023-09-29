Tripura royal scion hits back at 'X' user as he calls Guwahati ‘a village’

Guwahati, Sep 29: A prominent politician from the Northeast and Tripura royal scion, Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, responded strongly to an ‘X’ user identified as Nishith, who referred to Assam’s Guwahati as ‘a village’.

The user in his profile shared a photo of England cricket team players on an IndiGo flight en route to Guwahati, where he criticised the world cup situation.

Following the tweet by the user, Debbarma cautioned the user to be considerate in his choice of words, questioning the user's remark about Guwahati being a village.

It may be mentioned that Assam will host four warm-up matches, which will take place in Guwahati.





What do you mean Guwahati is a village ? choose your words wisely https://t.co/U3NZbtiLlK — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) September 29, 2023



