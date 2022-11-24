Tripura: Man gets death sentence for murdering 5

Agartala, Nov 24: A court in Tripura on Wednesday sentenced a 40-year-old man to death for murdering five persons including his two daughters, elder brother, a police officer, last year.

Tripura police spokesman said that the District and Sessions Court in Khowai district has convicted and sentenced to death the accused, Pradip Deb Roy for murdering his two minor daughters -- Aditi Deb Roy, Mandira Deb Roy, elder brother Amalesh Deb Roy with an iron bar on November 26 last year at Uttar Ramchandraghat in Khowai district.

When the police team, led by inspector Satyajit Mallik arrived on the spot, Deb Roy assaulted the police officer, and two others -- Krishna Das and his son Karnadhir Das, who were travelling along Deb Roy's homes in an auto rickshaw, with an iron rod.

The police inspector and Karnadhir Das subsequently succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Deb Roy had also severely assaulted his wife Mina Paul (Deb Roy).

The death sentence to Deb Roy would be executed subject to confirmation by the Tripura High Court, the police spokesman said.