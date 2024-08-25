Tripura floods: 24 dead, 1.28 lakh in relief camps; CM estimated Rs 15,000 Cr damage

Guwahati, Aug 25: Tripura is grappling with its most severe flooding in decades, with the death toll reaching 24 as of Saturday. Over 1.28 lakh people are currently taking refuge in 557 relief camps across the state, following relentless rains and widespread flooding.

Chief Minister Manik Saha provided a sobering update during an all-party meeting on Saturday, revealing that the floods have caused an estimated Rs 15,000 crore in damage.

The calamity has severely impacted infrastructure, agriculture, and other properties. Additionally, the floods have triggered 2,588 landslides and damaged 1,603 electric posts, he said.

Political leaders at the meeting urged the state government to request a central team to assess the damage and seek additional support. They also suggested increasing financial aid for affected individuals, particularly for the families of those who have died.

In response, the state government has announced ex-gratia payments of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 2.5 lakh for those injured. Chief Minister Saha assured that relief and restoration efforts are underway and the state has sufficient food and fuel supplies.

The heavy rains, which began earlier in the week, have affected over 1.7 lakh individuals across the state. Although rainfall has diminished since Thursday afternoon, the meteorological department has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas over the next three days.

Earlier on August 23, the Centre had approved ₹40 crore from the SDRF to bolster relief operations as Chief Minister Saha conducted an aerial survey of the worst-hit Udaipur, Amarpur, and Karbook areas in the Gomati district and visited several relief camps.

The Indian Air Force has deployed four helicopters to assist with the relief efforts.

While the flood situation in Tripura is gradually improving, the Gomati River, which flows through Gomati and Sepahijala districts, remains above the danger level.

The road from Amarpur to Korbook via Jatanbari has been restored, and rescue operations continue with the support of NDRF and SDRF teams.