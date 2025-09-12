Triple deaths shock Darrang, family found dead in Sipajhar, police investigate

Mangaldai, Sept 12: Sensation prevails in the Sipajhar area of Darrang district following the recovery of the bodies of three persons of a family at Narikoli village under Sipajhar police station on September 11.

According to the locals, the body of Dipak Nath (53), a lat mandal serving in Rangia circle office and a resident of the village, was recovered in the courtyard of his newly-constructed building with his hands stained with blood. On the other hand, the bodies of his wife Pratibha Nath (42) and their 13-year-old son Dhritiraj Nath were recovered inside the residence. Both the bodies bore serious injury marks.

Senior officials of Darrang police have rushed to the spot. Locals have suspected it to be a very tragic end of a long family dispute. However, the actual reason behind the incident could be known only after the completion of the police investigation.

A senior police official told the media, “We are treating this incident as a case of murder and investigating it from every possible angle. Although no weapon has been recovered so far, searches are ongoing and will continue at the crime scene tomorrow as well. Our priority is to establish the motive and identify the perpetrator.”

The official added that the Crime Investigation Department (CID), Fingerprint Bureau, and crime scene officers are already involved in the probe. “We are collecting blood samples and other crucial evidence. The post-mortem report will be vital in providing further clarity on the circumstances of the crime,” the officer said.











