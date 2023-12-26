Trinamool Congress to demand four Lok Sabha seats in Assam

Trinamool Congress Assam President Ripun Bora on Tuesday said that they will demand at least four Lok Sabha seats in the state from the INDIA bloc.

Guwahati, Dec 26:

According to Bora the party has been eyeing Dhubri, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar and Karimganj Lok Sabha seats.

The AIUDF chief, Badruddin Ajmal, is an MP in Dhubri, while Lakhimpur and Karimganj Lok Sabha seats were won by the BJP in the last general election. The saffron party’s ally, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won the Kokrajhar seat.

Bora said that the Trinamool Congress has gained good support among the people of the state and they can come up with a good show in these four seats.

“We shall fight till the last point for the Karimganj Lok Sabha seat,” Bora said.

However, a senior Congress leader said that they are unwilling to give four seats to the Trinamool Congress in the state. In the Karimganj Lok Sabha seat, Congress has already received a number of applications seeking nomination.

Speculations are rife that another prominent leader of the Trinamool Congress, Sushmita Dev, may contest from the Karimganj seat, representing INDIA bloc.

“Sushmita Dev is our first choice. But it is too early to say. Let us see how things unfold,” Bora said.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has also fielded candidates in the Dima Hasao autonomous council elections. Bora said that the people in the hill district are fed up with the BJP’s policies and are looking to vote for a new alternative.

“We have gained strong ground in Dima Hasao. We are hopeful to come up with a good result in the polls,” Bora said.