Trilateral highway & Kaladan project to strengthen Assam's ASEAN ties: Patowary

Guwahati, Feb 21: Assam is set to witness a significant boost in its direct connectivity with Southeast Asia through major infrastructure projects, including the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway and the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project.

Act East Policy Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, responding to a question in the State Assembly on Thursday outlined Assam's expanding linkages with the region, emphasizing trade, tourism, and cultural collaborations.

Patowary said the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, connecting Moreh in Manipur to Mae Sot in Thailand via Myanmar, will provide seamless road transport and trade opportunities.

The Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, linking Mizoram with Myanmar's Sittwe Port through inland waterways and road networks, is another key initiative aimed at enhancing economic integration. He also highlighted the importance of the Agartala-Akhaura railway link and the BBIN Motor Vehicle Agreement, which will have indirect benefits for connectivity with Southeast Asia.

The Minister noted that under the Act East Policy, India is actively engaging with regional forums such as ASEAN, the East Asia Summit, and BIMSTEC to deepen diplomatic and economic ties.

"The India-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement has played a crucial role in strengthening business interactions, while the Northeast Economic Corridor, which includes the Dawki-Guwahati-Moreh connectivity plan, is being considered for industrial development. The Asian Development Bank has already conducted a feasibility study on the corridor, and the Central government is working on its implementation," Patowary said while responding to the question of Sonari MLA Dharmeshwar Konwar.

Patowary also outlined the increasing number of tourists from Myanmar and Thailand visiting Charaideo and undivided Sivasagar in search of their ancestral heritage.

Charaideo Maidams, a significant part of Assam's Ahom legacy, were officially inscribed as India's 43rd UNESCO World Heritage Site on July 26, 2024.

Patowary further mentioned that India is expanding its fibre-optic network in the Northeast to strengthen digital connectivity with the region, while also providing satellite-based communication services to ASEAN countries. These initiatives, he said, are in line with the broader goal of integrating Assam more closely with Southeast Asia, making it a vital hub in India's Act East Policy