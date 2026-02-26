Tribal bodies oppose NEC’s proposed open-cast coal mining in Tinsukia

DOOMDOOMA, Feb 26: Tribal organisations from the Tirap Tribal Belt have voiced strong opposition to the proposed open-cast coal mining project by the North Eastern Coalfields (NEC) at Saliki village in Lekhapani, which falls under the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly Constituency in Tinsukia district.

Addressing a press conference on recently, representatives of several tribal organisations, along with residents of the historic Saliki village, alleged that NEC, Margherita - a subsidiary of Coal India Limited - has been making unilateral preparations to commence open-cast mining without holding proper consultations with the affected villagers.

Leaders of the organisations claimed that a No Objection Certificate (NOC) was obtained during a Tirap Colliery Gaon Panchayat meeting without the knowledge or informed consent of the people of Saliki village. They described the move as arbitrary and contrary to the interests of the indigenous communities residing in the area.

Nayung Mossang, president of the All Assam Tangsa Students’ Union, said that during the British colonial period in 1943, the Tirap Frontier Tract was created with its headquarters at Margherita to protect indigenous aboriginal communities such as the Singpho, Tangsa, Sema Naga, Tai-speaking groups including Tai Phake and Tai Khamti.

He further stated that after Independence, the Government of Assam officially notified the Tirap Frontier Tract as the Tirap Tribal Belt vide notification No. TAD/R73/50/43 dated March 13, 1951, with the objective of safeguarding the land, culture and rights of indigenous tribal people. He noted that the area was historically part of the erstwhile North East Frontier Agency (NEFA) prior to administrative reorganisation.

Alleging that the management of NEC, Margherita, is attempting to turn the historic Saliki village into a coal dumping ground, Mossang warned that such a move would adversely affect the region’s biodiversity and erase its historical and cultural significance.

The organisations have demanded boundary demarcation, maintenance of safety distance, scientific and environmentally safe mining practices, proper rehabilitation and welfare measures, reservation of employment for local youths and adequate contractual opportunities.





