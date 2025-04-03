Tribal bodies oppose Koch-Rajbongshi protected status in key areas; plan campaign on April 8

Jorabat, Apr 3: A group of influential tribal organisations in Assam has launched a resolute opposition against the state government's move to grant the Koch-Rajbongshi community protected status in the tribal belts and blocks falling under the Dimoria, Jalukbari, Dispur, and New Guwahati co-districts. The decision, which could have significant ramifications on indigenous land rights, has drawn sharp criticism, with tribal leaders warning of legal and public resistance.

At a meeting in Sonapur on Wednesday, representatives of multiple tribal bodies issued a unanimous rejection of the proposal, asserting that the move would disrupt the demographic balance and undermine existing legal safeguards for the tribal communities. The meeting, presided over by Mukti Lalung, vice president of the Janajati Maha Sangha (Assam), and addressed by Jeetendra Mahilary, brought together key tribal organisations, including the Amri-Karni National Council, Karbi Students' Union (Kamrup), All Tiwa Students' Union, United Bodo People Forum, Kamrup (Metro) Land Protection Committee, Boro-Kachari Youth Students' Union, Di-moria Garo Union, Dimoria Bathou Committee, and Tiwa Mahila Sanstha.

Dhaneswar Doloi, vice president of the All Tiwa Students' Union, condemned the move, stating that it violates the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation Act, 1886, which defines protected classes in the region.

"The Koch-Rajbongshi community has never been classified as a protected class in these tribal belts. Those who were residing in Dimoria before the formation of the South Kamrup Tribal Belt in 1950 already possess land rights. This move is an attempt to introduce new claimants, which will not be allowed," he asserted.

Kulen Boro, president of the Kamrup (Metro) Land Protection Committee, echoed similar concerns, warning of long-term consequences.

"The South Kamrup Tribal Belt has already lost substantial land due to administrative negligence and unauthorised settlements. This decision will further weaken the legal standing of tribal land rights. We demand that the government immediately withdraw this move," he stated.

In response to the government's decision, the tribal organisations have announced a public awareness campaign on April 8, urging intellectuals, community leaders, and the public to engage in discussions on the implications of the move and strategise further actions.

"This is not just an administrative decision; it is a direct attack on the future of Assam's tribal communities. If the government does not reconsider, we will pursue legal avenues to challenge this order," leaders reiterated in the meeting.

The classification of protected communities within Assam's tribal belts and blocks has been a contentious issue for decades, with indigenous groups repeatedly raising concerns over encroachments and demographic shifts. The recent developments signal a potential escalation of the dispute, with tribal leaders making it clear that any alteration to existing land protections will be met with unwavering resistance.





By

Correspondent