Tribal bodies in Morigaon holds rally, demand land rights and sixth schedule inclusion

Morigaon, September 5: The Morigaon District Tribal Sangha, in collaboration with several other tribal organisations, staged a protest rally in Morigaon on Tuesday. The rally, which saw the participation of thousands of tribal leaders and activists, marched through the streets of Morigaon carrying placards and banners and raising slogans.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam through the district commissioner of Morigaon, highlighting several key demands, including inclusion of the Tiwa Autonomous Council in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. The memorandum has also demanded the eviction of encroachers from the 22,022 bighas of land in the seven tribal belts and blocks of Morigaon district, and the rehabilitation of landless tribal families.

The memorandum has further demanded amendment of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation 1886 to form micro-tribal blocks in tribal-dominated areas; grant of land rights under the Forest Rights Act 2006 to tribal families living in forest areas; restrictions on the establishment of industrial projects in tribal belts and blocks; and halting of the process of including new communities in the reserved category list.

Apart from the Morigaon District Tribal Sangha, the other tribal organisations which participated in the protest rally included the All Tiwa Students’ Union, the Tiwa Yuva-Chatra Parishad, the All Tiwa Women’s Association, and the Tiwa Cultural Society.

Pension benefits: Meanwhile, the Morigaon district education department organised a ceremony a couple of days ago to provide pension benefits to newly retired teachers and employees.

Altogether 10 such teachers and employees were felicitated and provided with pension benefits, including accumulated leave salary and insurance claims.

Participating in the ceremony as the chief guest, Morigaon district commissioner Anamika Tewari emphasised the importance of moral education in schools and urged upon the teachers to adopt innovative teaching methods that align with the changing times.

Speaking on the occasion, additional district commissioner (Education) Anusuya Sharma laid stress on the significance of books and encouraged the teachers to promote the reading habit among students.

Addressing the meeting, senior journalist Dalim Phukan highlighted the crucial role that retired teachers can play in the educational development of the district.

DC Anamika Tewari released a book titled Bidwan Lukor Ukti Aaru Sathar, written by Bhabajyoti Nath, a teacher from the Boghara Higher Secondary School. The event also featured a musical performance by retired teacher and noted All India Radio singer Bimal Chandra Deka.