Tree falls on school bus in Dhekiajuli, several students injured

Sonitpur, May 28: A major accident occurred at the entrance of St. Ursala Higher Secondary School in Dhekiajuli early this morning when a large eucalyptus tree fell on a school bus carrying approximately 20 students.

The incident, which took place at around 7:30 AM, resulted in total damage to the vehicle and left several students injured.

The tree, weakened by recent heavy rains and winds, collapsed just as the bus was arriving at the school, trapping the students inside.

Emergency services quickly arrived on the scene to rescue the trapped students.

The injured were immediately rushed to Manbar Nath Community Hospital for initial treatment. Several students were later referred to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital for further medical care.

