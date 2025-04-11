Treat HSLC as just an exam: HSLC topper Amishi Saikia shared her mantra for success

Guwahati, April 11: The HSLC exam often brings anxiety to students and parents alike, with teachers also left worried about their students’ performance.

However, for Amishi Saikia, this year's HSLC topper with an impressive score of 98.50%, the Class X board exams should be treated as just that – an exam.

Speaking to the press after the results were declared on Friday, Saikia advised students to focus on preparation rather than getting stressed about results.

“I would suggest candidates not to be stressed about the Class X board exams, it is just a regular exam for which the students need to study properly. One must not think they have to secure a rank, as that leads to unnecessary pressure. They should only aim to perform well.”

For Saikia, a shift from her ICSE board to the state board in Class IX was one where she noted the difference in syllabus exam patterns between the two boards. She expressed genuine surprise at her achievement.

“I never expected to secure a place amongst the top 10 candidates, let alone the first rank. However, I am very happy today with my results today,” Saikia said.

She stressed the importance of a balanced routine, saying she she slept adequately and focused on meeting her daily syllabus targets.

“I did not study endlessly, nor did I deprive myself of sleep. I ensured proper rest and studied in the mornings,” Saikia said.

She also focused on understanding concepts thoroughly, solving test papers and thoroughly studying her chapters.

“I did not study half-heartedly or relied solely on online videos. I made sure to understand the concepts thoroughly and prepare well for the exams,” Saikia said.

Second rank holder Saptarswa Bordoloi from Guwahati and third ranker Anirban Borgohain from Jorhat echoed Saikia’s thoughts.

“I used to study regularly and followed my teachers' advice,” Borodoloi said.

“I used to study in a balanced manner. Studying without breaks isn't practical,” Borgohain said.

Highlighting the importance of hobbies, Saikia mentioned her love for singing, dancing, and painting.

Bordoloi is a karate enthusiast, while Borgohain enjoys football, cricket, and quizzing.

As for their ambitions, Saikia aims to pursue astrophysics and software engineering, while Borgohain wishes to follow his father’s footsteps and become a doctor to serve the society.