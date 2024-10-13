'Trapped' in Arunachal; 19 Nagaon workers' families plead to Assam CM for rescue

Raha, Oct 13: At least 19 workers from Assam, stranded in Arunachal Pradesh for the past two months, have made a heartfelt appeal to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their urgent evacuation.

The workers, hailing from various corners of the Kachua area in Nagaon district, were initially engaged for road construction work in a remote village within the Dibang Valley district.

According to reports, the construction agency has allegedly demanded Rs 8 lakhs from the workers as a condition for their return home, exacerbating their distress.

In response to the dire circumstances, the families have filed a complaint at the Kachua police station, urging authorities to take action and rescue the stranded workers. They have also reached out to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, appealing for his intervention to facilitate their safe return.

Family sources told The Assam Tribune that the workers were hired by a contractor who has since ceased salary payments without any explanation.

This abrupt halt in wages has left the labourers in a precarious situation, with many reportedly running out of food and water.

Additionally, they lack the funds necessary to recharge their phones, further isolating them from the outside world.

The families of the stranded workers have raised serious concerns about the mental harassment faced by their loved ones.

The situation remains critical as the stranded workers await assistance, highlighting the pressing need for governmental support to address their plight.