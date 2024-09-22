Transparency boost: ADRE candidates to access OMR sheets, answer keys from Sept 27

Guwahati, Sept 22: From now on, candidates of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) no longer have to wait for the official declaration of results, as they will be able to informally evaluate their own performance.

In a move aimed at increasing transparency in the ADRE process, the Assam government has introduced a system allowing candidates to request their OMR answer sheets from the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA).

Candidates can then compare their answers against the official answer keys, which will be published by SEBA, the education board that organises the examination.

This was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a live session on social media on Saturday.

“From September 27, candidates will be able to request their OMR papers from SEBA by paying a fee of Rs 50. On September 28, SEBA will release the answer keys for the questions in the OMR papers. Candidates can then tally their answers and get a sense of how they performed, without waiting for the official results,” Sarma said.

He added that the Board will soon release details on how candidates can apply for their OMR papers.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that candidates can challenge incorrect answers in SEBA’s published answer keys by paying Rs 500. “If their challenge is successful, the Rs 500 will be refunded. We’ve set the fee at Rs 500 to deter disruptors,” Sarma explained.

Taking a swipe at the Congress for opposing the internet ban during the ADRE on September 15, Sarma highlighted what he called the "hypocrisy" of the opposition party, pointing to a similar ban imposed in Jharkhand.

"In Jharkhand, the Congress government implemented a similar internet ban for a public exam. But when we, the BJP government, do the same in Assam, they take to the streets. If this isn’t hypocrisy, what is?” he remarked during the session.

The next ADRE Grade III Exam for Bachelor's Degree level and HSLC level exam will be held on September 29.