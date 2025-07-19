Transgender group flags illegal infiltration threat in Dhubri; one detained

Dhubri, July 19: The district police, on Saturday, detained a suspected third-gender individual from Bangladesh in the Bogulamari area, following growing concerns over illegal infiltration in the region.

The detainee, identified as Sarvin Khatun, reportedly failed to produce any valid Indian identity documents during initial questioning, prompting authorities to initiate further investigation.

The detention comes in the wake of a protest outside the Dhubri Sadar Police Station, where more than 30 members of the local transgender community demanded protection from what they described as an escalating threat posed by undocumented individuals allegedly operating in the district under the guise of third-gender identity.

Dhubri, which shares a porous border with Bangladesh, has long grappled with issues of cross-border infiltration.

The latest protest has added a new dimension to the concern, with members of the transgender community alleging that illegal entrants have been residing in the district for years without proper documentation.

In their formal complaint, protesters accused these individuals of engaging in unlawful activities, including extortion, physical assault, and drug trafficking.

“They extort money from us, threaten us, and in some cases, physically attack us. They are not just a danger to our community but to society at large,” said one of the demonstrators.

The complaint also alleged that some of the infiltrators have managed to procure forged Indian identity documents, such as Aadhaar cards, enabling them to integrate illegally into the system.

Police officials confirmed that Khatun’s nationality is being verified and assured that further action would be taken based on the findings of the ongoing probe.

The incident has sparked widespread concern, underscoring not only the issue of infiltration but also the vulnerability of marginalised communities caught in the crossfire.

Members of the transgender community have urged the administration to launch a thorough verification drive and ensure that genuine Indian citizens are protected.