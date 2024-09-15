Transformative talks & triumphs: Key takeaways from AT Dialogue 2024 & RG Baruah Memorial Awards

Guwahati, Sept 15: The Assam Tribune Dialogue (AT Dialogue) and RG Baruah Memorial Awards 2024 concluded amidst a flurry of applause at Vivanta by Taj on Saturday.

The inaugural edition of the much-anticipated event saw a slew of luminaries from culture, sports, journalism, business, and environmental activism participate in several insightful discussions related to Assam and the Northeast, often brainstorming solutions and ways forward to create a positive impact on society.

The event began with Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurating the do alongside Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, and Babita Rajkhowa, Director of The Assam Tribune Group.

Following the ceremonial lamp-lighting, the Chief Minister, who was also the Chief Guest, spoke about Assam’s potential to become a “powerhouse” in the country.

“Reflecting on the past three years, very few states have achieved what Assam has in terms of economic growth. We have continuously improved our economy,” he said.

Sarma also noted that Assam is the fifth-fastest-growing state in the country, with a 30.9% increase in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and a 12.84% rise in per capita income in 2023.

Prof. Mahanta discussed the changing landscape of education in India, particularly in relation to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. “This policy advocates for holistic, high-quality education for all, positioning India as a global knowledge superpower,” Mahanta stated.

The Dialogue also featured Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, in conversation with Deputy Editor of The Assam Tribune, Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury.

The Union Minister highlighted that India is on track to becoming one of the top five maritime powers in the world. “With a 7,500 km coastline, we are committed to maximising its potential. Through initiatives like the SagarMala Programme, we aim to achieve this goal by 2035,” the Union Minister remarked.

The following session was a panel discussion on the topic “Sustainable Development, Balancing the three pillars: Profit, Planet, and People”, moderated by author, environmentalist, and artist Ananda Banerjee.

This session featured panellists Dr. Sriparna B. Baruah, development professional; Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park; and Jahnabi Phookan, Director of Jungle Travels India (JTI) Group. They discussed the importance of blending sustainability with development for Assam, a biodiversity hotspot rich in natural resources.

The second panel discussion, moderated by senior journalist and author Mrinal Talukdar, was on the topic “Sports for Social Inclusion and Holistic Development”. The panel included Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, BCCI Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia, and former captain of the Indian Volleyball Team and founder of the Brahmaputra Volleyball League (BVL), Abhijit Bhattacharya.

"Times are changing, and more girls are now pursuing sports as a career," said Lovlina during the discussion. She also addressed the pressures faced by athletes, noting that not winning a medal is often seen as a failure. "I, too, feel the pressure of potential loss. We need to normalise the idea that sports can also be pursued as a hobby," she added.

The third discussion, moderated by senior journalist and entrepreneur Karma Paljor, focused on the topic "Future of Media and Journalism".

The panel featured Sandeep Phukan, Associate Editor of The Hindu, Sangeeta B. Pisharoty, National Affairs Editor of The Wire, and Prasanta J. Baruah, Executive Editor of The Assam Tribune. The panellists offered a comprehensive view of the evolving landscape and the pressing challenges facing media and journalism today.

The fourth session moderated by historian and heritage conservationist Prof. Shiela Bora, explored "Cultural Heritage and Identity Preservation." Authors and cultural conservationists Somi Roy and Somnath Batabyal offered intriguing insights into the topic, enriching the discussion for the audience.

The final session, focusing on youth, was moderated by actor, director, playwright, and theatre activist Satyakee D’Com Bhuyan. Filmmaker Bhaskar Hazarika discussed the impact of artificial intelligence, while MasterChef 2023 winner Nayanjyoti Saikia emphasised the importance of stepping out of comfort zones to achieve significant goals.

Philanthropic educator and social entrepreneur Uttam Teron highlighted the initiatives of Parijat Academy, including its Assamese-medium school and handloom-skill programme.

The event culminated with the RG Baruah Memorial Awards 2024, honouring achievements in journalism, business, cultural development, and sports. Karma Paljor received the award for journalism, the SRD Group for business and entrepreneurship, Badungduppa Kalakendra for cultural development, and Abhijit Bhattacharya for sports.