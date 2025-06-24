Transformation & Development Dept in Jorhat looted thrice in 5 days; no arrests yet

Jorhat, June 24: The office of the Transformation & Development Department in Jorhat was allegedly looted three times within a single week, exposing glaring lapses in security and law enforcement response.

Despite repeated complaints and multiple on-site inspections by the police and district administration, the thieves remain at large, and no arrests have been made so far.

The building, located in the heart of the town at Malow Ali, houses both the Economics & Statistics Office and the District Monitoring Cell.

The first two incidents occurred back-to-back on June 18 and 19, while the latest incident happened on June 23.

The thieves reportedly broke into the office through two doors and stole several items including copper wiring from electrical installations, water taps from the bathrooms, and other office essentials.

A junior assistant from the Economics and Statistics office, speaking on condition of anonymity, shared the ordeal.

"On June 18, we noticed items missing and immediately informed the authorities. The police came, inspected the scene, took photos, and left. But the very next day, the thieves returned. They stole wiring, and taps again. And there are no CCTV cameras here, which makes the situation worse."

The situation escalated further when the thieves returned yet again on June 23, carrying out another theft and stealing more valuable office equipment and fittings.

Jiten Bhuyan, deputy director of Economics and Statistics, who is currently holding additional charge and primarily based in Sivasagar, expressed serious concern.

“As soon as I heard about the thefts, I rushed from Sivasagar. The thieves stole around 25 to 30 water taps, copper wiring, and more. We have spoken with the Deputy Superintendent of Police about the matter, but the culprits are still at large. This repeated theft has severely disrupted our work and raised questions about the safety of government institutions.”

Even though the district commissioner visited the office and the police continue to inspect the premises and entry points, no arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified so far.

At the time of writing this report, the police haven't given any statement about the alleged break-in.