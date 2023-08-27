Trains cancelled, rescheduled along the Pathsala – Sorupeta – Barpeta section

Guwahati, Aug 27: Owing to the developmental work along the Pathsala – Sorupeta – Barpeta Road section of the Rangiya division in Assam, the Northeast Frontier Railways have cancelled and rescheduled some of the trains, said a press release issued by the Northeast Frontier Railway.

In order to assist the execution of developmental activities, a four-day rolling block has been scheduled, beginning on August 26 and lasting until September 3, following which a few trains will be cancelled, rescheduled, diverted, or regulated as indicated below:

Cancellation of trains:

Train No. 15769 (AlipurduarJn-Lumding) Intercity Express

Train No. 15770 (Lumding-AlipurduarJn) Intercity Express

Train No. 15753 (Alipurduar-Guwahati) Shifung Express

Train No. 15754 (Guwahati-AlipurduarJn) Shifung Express

Train No. 15928 (New Tinsukia-Rangiya) Express commencing journey on August 26 and 27, September 2 and 3, will remain cancelled.

Train No. 15927 (Rangiya-New Tinsukia) Express, commencing journey on August 26 and September 2

Train No. 15967 (Rangiya-Ledo) Express, commencing journey on August 27 and September 3, will remain cancelled

Cancellation of trains for undertaking safety related works pic.twitter.com/ecHAO2fskT — Northeast Frontier Railway (@RailNf) August 26, 2023

Rescheduling of trains:

Train No. 05801 (New Bongaigaon-Guwahati) Passenger, scheduled to leave New Bongaigaon on August 26 and 27, September 2 and 3, will be rescheduled at 06:10 hours instead of 04:40 hours.

Train No. 05810 (Guwahati-New Bongaigaon) Passenger, scheduled to leave Guwahati on August 26 and 27, September 2 and 3, will be rescheduled at 06:30 hours instead of 05:00 hours.

Train No. 22411 (Naharlagun-Anand Vihar Terminal) Express, scheduled to leave Naharlagun on August 26 and September 2, will be rescheduled at 00:50 hours instead of 21:50 hours.

Train No. 12505 (Kamakhya-AnandVihar Terminal) Northeast Express, scheduled to leave Kamakhya on August 30 and September 6, will be rescheduled at 13:40 hours instead of 12:40 hours.

Regulation of trains:

Train No. 15959 (Howrah-Dibrugarh) Kamrup Express, commencing journey on August 29 and September 5, will be regulated enroute for 90 minutes.

Train No. 12506 (Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhya) Northeast Express on August 29 and September 5 will be regulated enroute for 60 minutes.

Train No. 15657 (Delhi-Kamakhya) Brahmaputra Mail, commencing its journey on August 28 and September 4, will be regulated enroute for 60 minutes.

Diversion of trains:

Train No. 20503 (Dibrugarh-New Delhi) Rajdhani Express, commencing its journey on August 26 and September 2, will be diverted via Kamakhya, Goalpara Town, and New Bongaigaon.

Train No. 01666 (Agartala-Rani Kamalapati) special, commencing journey on August 27, will remain cancelled due to non-interlocking work at Powerkheda station in West Central Railway, stated the press release.