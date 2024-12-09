Training programme on cybersecurity to empower NE cops held in Jorhat

Jorhat, Dec. 9: A three-day training programme on 'Essential IT & Cyber Security Essentials' to empower the police personnel and government officials of the north-eastern States was organized by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Jorhat Extension Centre under the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT, at the centre's campus at Rowriah in Jorhat from December 2 to 5.

A press note of NIELIT Jorhat Extension Centre informed that the training programme focused on various emerging technologies, risks of Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain protocols, cryptocurrency, data protection and privacy laws, Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPD-PA), the role of the investigating officer while probing cybercrime cases, legal considerations, and understanding of cyber threats and their protective measures with real time case studies.

A total of 21 police officers in the rank of Assistant Sub Inspectors and above undertook the training programme. The training sessions were conducted by Dr Monita Wahengbam, Scientist-D/ECIC, Dr Rana Sharma, AO, and Shubham Kumar Biswas, Cyber Security faculty of the NIELIT Jorhat Extension Centre.

Internship programme for students: Meanwhile, the institute also organized a six-day internship programme on AI and machine learning for class VIII students of PM Shri Vidyalayas of Jorhat, Golaghat and Khatkhati with the first batch commencing on November 12 and the last batch completing on December 4. Altogether 207 students attended the training programme.

- By Staff Correspondent