Train services crippled in Northeast as landslide blocks Lumding–Badarpur tracks

Guwahati, July 7: Train services to Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and southern Assam have been disrupted after a landslide blocked railway tracks in the Lumding–Badarpur hill section of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), an official statement said on Monday.

"Services of trains running in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section got disrupted due to a landslide at KM- 51/1-2 between Mupa-Dihakho stations of Lumding Division. Due to which train movement along the affected stretch has been suspended until boulders and debris are cleared from the tracks," the NFR said.

Several trains have been cancelled, short-terminated, rescheduled, or regulated due to the disruption.

Among the fully cancelled trains are the Guwahati–Silchar Express, Rangiya–Silchar–Rangiya Express, Guwahati–Dullabcherra Express, and Silchar–Naharlagun Express.

The partially cancelled trains include the Silchar–Guwahati Express, Secunderabad–Silchar Express, and Kolkata–Agartala Express.

At least seven other trains have been rescheduled or regulated, the release added.

To assist passengers, help desks have been set up at Guwahati, Lumding, Silchar, Badarpur, and Agartala stations.

Earlier, restoration work began on Sunday morning, soon after train services were suspended in the Lumding–Badarpur section.

Officials reported that a massive boulder had fallen onto the tracks near kilometre 61/1-2, between Dihakho and Mupa, further complicating the situation.

The latest incident, reportedly triggered by fresh soil movement in the area, has once more crippled the sole rail link connecting Barak Valley to the rest of Assam and the country.

The latest disruption has once again drawn attention to the fragile geological conditions of this hill section, which remains highly vulnerable to landslides during the monsoon season.

