Train collides with vehicle in Assam’s Golaghat

Guwahati, June 5: In an unfortunate incident, a train reportedly collided with a goods-carrying vehicle at the rail crossing near Chungajan Railway Station in Golaghat district of Assam on Monday morning.

Reportedly, the driver of the vehicle barely escaped and survived the incident.

The accident occurred in the facility for label crossing near the railway station which has also led to several accidents every year, locals claimed.

Earlier this month, a youth died by jumping off a moving train in Golaghat district. The deceased was identified as Abdul Hanan.

He received serious injuries in his head and legs and was admitted to the Sarupathar Hospital in critical condition. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.