Trailer stuck at level crossing halts Tinsukia-Dibrugarh trains for 4 hours

Guwahati, Dec 7: Train movement was affected for over four hours in the Tinsukia-Dibrugarh route in eastern Assam on Sunday after an oversized trailer got stuck while making an unauthorised entry at a level crossing, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said.

He said several passenger trains, including 12424 Rajdhani Express, 15928 Tambaram Express and 15946 Lokmanya Tilak Express, were affected.

The spokesperson said the trailer belonged to a private company which was engaged in contractual work for Oil India Limited, Duliajan, and was working without proper authority and permission.

"It (trailer) got stuck while making an unauthorised entry at the railway level crossing 21DD between Lahoal and Chaulkhowa on the Tinsukia - Dibrugarh route at about 5.30 am. As a result, train movements on the route remained suspended for about four-and-a-half hours," he said.

Passengers of the affected long-distance trains were transported to Dibrugarh through road vehicles facilitated by the NFR.

Food packets and drinking water arrangements were also made for the passengers, the spokesperson added.

He said the trailer was removed from the site at 10.10 am.

"The driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody. NF Railway is coordinating with OIL for taking stringent action on the concerned contractual company to prevent any such incident in the future," the spokesperson added.





PTI