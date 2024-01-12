Tragic road accident kills three in Assam's Nagaon

85 years of service to the nation
Assam

By The Assam Tribune
Tragic road accident kills three in Assams Nagaon
Representational Image | PTI Image 

Guwahati, Jan 12: A tragic road accident took place in Assam’s Nagaon district, where three individuals lost their lives on Thursday night.

The accident took place in Nagaon’s Kaliabor, where the three victims, who were travelling together towards Missmari, lost control of their vehicle and fell into a ditch.

It is suspected that the mishap might have occurred due to low visibility.

Meanwhile, the victims have been identified as Arjun Toti, Amrit Biswas, and Rahul Biswas.

