Tragic road accident claims three lives in Barpeta Road

Barpeta, Mar 30: In a devastating road accident on NH 27 near Balarvitha at Barpeta Road in Assam, three lives were tragically cut short, leaving a community in mourning. The incident occurred when an unidentified vehicle collided with a scooter carrying multiple riders.

The victims of this heart-wrenching accident were identified as Shahjahan Ali, Asma Khatun, and Jeshmin Parbin.



As the scooter made its way home from Barpeta Road, it was struck by the unidentified vehicle, instantly claiming the lives of three family members. Alongside the fatalities, one child sustained critical injuries in the collision.



Swift action was taken to transport the injured child to Barpeta Road FRU for urgent medical attention. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased were solemnly transferred to Barpeta Medical College Hospital for post-mortem procedures.



The tragic loss of three lives in this road mishap has left a profound impact on the community, underscoring the importance of road safety measures and vigilance while travelling on highways. As the families grapple with incomprehensible grief, the need for enhanced safety protocols and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations becomes ever more apparent.

