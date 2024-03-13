Tragic incident unfolds as man takes life of puppy in Assam's Sonitpur; FIR filed

Sonitpur, Mar 13: In a gruesome incident, a man was seen stabbing and killing a puppy in a viral video that was captured in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

According to sources, the accused man killed the puppy, made a video of his bravery, and uploaded it to social media.

After the heart-wrenching video went viral on social media, a former honorary wildlife warden who received an award from the Assam Government, Saurav Borkakati, along with Tezpur-based NGO ‘We Animals’ and other animal lovers lodged an FIR against the accused man at Tezpur Police Station on Tuesday, demanding stringent action against the culprit.

The accused man has been identified as Rontu Nath, a resident of Sonitpur.

Meanwhile, the Sonitpur Police launched a probe into the matter and assured action.