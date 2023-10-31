Tragic head-on collision in Cachar takes 2 lives

Cachar, Oct 31: At least two people were killed in a head-on collision between an LPG cylinder-carrying truck and an auto in Cachar district of Assam on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Uttar Krishnapur, located within the Sonai constituency and claimed the lives of two individuals, a father and his son.

Local traffic police reached the reach and took stock of the situation.

During the preliminary investigation of the accident, police discovered concealed alcohol bottles within the LPG cylinder-carrying truck which has raised serious concerns.

The truck involved in the accident has been seized, and a thorough investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause that led to this devastating collision.