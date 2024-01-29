Tragic Discovery: 6-year-old girl found dead in Barpeta, foul play suspected

Barpeta, Jan 29: In a heartbreaking turn of events, a 6-year-old girl from Mouri mouri gaon under Baghbar police station in Barpeta District, who went missing from her home on Thursday, was discovered dead, prompting suspicions of foul play.

Earlier On Friday, the family members, accompanied by the village head, reported the disappearance to the Mandia police station. The family revealed that the minor girl was last seen at the residence of Tarek Uddin.

An intensive search operation ensued, with police teams and locals combing through various areas. However, today, the lifeless body of the young girl was tragically found wrapped in a sack.

As news of the discovery spread, the police arrived at the scene, initiating a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the minor girl’s death. The body of the deceased was subsequently sent to Barpeta Medical College for a post-mortem examination.