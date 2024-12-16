Tragic Dibrugarh road accident claims one life, four injured critically

Dibrugarh, Dec 16: A devastating road accident occurred on the Dibrugarh-Duliajan route when a vehicle (AS06AK 8716) plunged into the Sessa riverbed amidst thick fog. The incident, which took place late at night, claimed the life of Ishan Gogoi (27) whose body the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) recovered from the submerged vehicle,. Four others—Akhiraj Gogoi (28), Tridip Gogoi (30), Latu Gogoi (26), and Biplab Gogoi (28)—are in critical condition at Assam Medical College.

The group, residents of Tamulikhat, Tengakhat, was returning after a wedding ceremony when the vehicle veered off a bridge. The group had dropped off the bride at Bakul Majgaon in Dibrugarh before taking the unfortunate journey back home.

Poor visibility likely played a role. Locals and first responders played crucial roles in the immediate rescue efforts.

The deceased’s family expressed grief, calling the incident a devastating loss for the community. Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution, especially during inclement weather conditions.