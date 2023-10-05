Tragic accident claims life of 9th-grade student in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 5: A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday morning in Teok, located in Assam's Jorhat district, where a ninth-grade student lost her life in a devastating collision with a speeding truck.

The victim, identified as Farhina Begum, was a student at Teok Rajabri HS School, situated in Sonari Gaon.

The unfortunate accident occurred when Farhina Begum was allegedly attempting to cross the road at the Mudoijan Tiniali area. It was at this moment that a speeding truck collided with her, resulting in her immediate demise.

Reportedly, the truck was on its way to Sivasagar when the accident occurred.

Following the heart-wrenching incident, local residents took swift action by apprehending both the driver and the truck involved.

Teok police responded promptly to the scene and effectively managed the situation.