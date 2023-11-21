Tragedy strikes Sipajhar: Two students allegedly die by suicide

Darrang, Nov 21: In a sensational incident, two students, a girl and a boy, allegedly died by suicide in Sipajhar, in Assam’s Darrang district, during the early hours of Tuesday.

According to sources, the incident unfolded at No. 2 Suktaguri in Sipajhar, wherein the students allegedly consumed poison.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be established, however, it has been learned that the girl was a school student while the boy was a college student.

The locals informed that the incident took place around 3 a.m. at the residence of the boy when the family members found them lying unconscious. The students were immediately rushed to the hospital, however, the doctors declared them brought dead.

One of the locals said, “Although it is not confirmed, we have heard the duo was involved in a romantic relationship and wanted to get married. They were residing in the same village and their families also approved of their match, however, they couldn’t give a nod to their wedding at present due to the stringent child marriage law, as even though the boy did have the legal age to get married but the girl was still a minor.”

“They were alive when they were being taken to the hospital, however, unfortunately, they died on the way and were declared brought dead by the doctors,” he added.