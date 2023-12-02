Tragedy strikes Jal Jeevan Mission: Labourer electrocuted in Dhubri

Dhubri, Dec 2: In a distressing incident, a labourer lost his life while working on the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme at Nayahat Soulmari village, under the Bilasipara area of Dhubri District. The unfortunate event occurred due to electrocution, raising concerns about the safety protocols in place during the project.

The deceased, identified as Hemraj Paswan, hails from Rewri village in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Hemraj's sudden demise has not only sent shockwaves through the local community but has also ignited questions about the conditions under which such critical projects are being executed.



Allegations have surfaced, pointing fingers at the negligence of contractors and engineers involved in the construction of the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. Concerns about the quality of material used in the project have been raised, with claims that substandard materials may be contributing to these tragic incidents.



Nayahat police, under Bilasipara PS, swiftly responded to the scene, recovering Hemraj Paswan's body. An ongoing investigation aims to unravel the circumstances leading to this unfortunate incident.

