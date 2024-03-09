Tragedy strikes in Dhubri: Teenager dies after brick kiln collapses

Dhubri, Mar 9: In a heartbreaking incident that has cast a pall of sorrow over the Balajan area of Dhubri district, a teenager's life was cut tragically short.

The calamity unfolded at the Raja brick kiln in Burimari Village, where the wall of a brick kiln's dock crumbled, claiming the life of a young boy and leaving three others grievously injured.



The deceased has been identified as Anarul Haque, a 14-year-old boy whose aspirations were buried under the rubble of negligence. The injured, Atikur Haque, Mohibul Haque, and Asidul Haque, were swiftly transported to the Dhub Medical College and Hospital, where they are currently battling for their lives.



The community is reeling from the shock, and a shadow of grief has descended upon the people. The accident is said to have occurred due to the alleged negligence of the brick kiln owner, sparking outrage and demands for a high-level inquiry into the circumstances leading to the disaster.



This incident has also raised serious concerns regarding the engagement of child labour in hazardous work environments. The loss of a young life has prompted a call to action to address the safety standards and labour practices within such industries.



As the investigation unfolds, the people of Dhubri await justice and the assurance that such a tragedy will not befall another family.

