Traffic cop’s car kills woman in Bongaigaon, locals demand justice

Bongaigaon, March 25: A traffic police officer was suspended after his car fatally ran over a woman at Paglasthan, near Mayapuri Cinema Hall in Bongaigaon, on Monday

The deceased, identified as Chayanika Roy, was a resident of the area. Following the accident, tensions flared outside Bongaigaon Sadar Police Station as locals staged protests, demanding strict action against the accused officer, Nileshwar Medhi.

Protesters blocked roads, chanting slogans of "We want justice!", while police struggled to restore order.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Bongaigaon Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Anup Jyoti Borah confirmed that Medhi had been immediately suspended following the incident.

"Regardless of whether the accused is a police officer or a civilian, the law will take its course. The investigation will be conducted impartially, and the guilty will face legal consequences as per accident laws," Borah assured.

Authorities have ruled out alcohol intoxication based on an alcometer test, though Medhi’s blood samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Kahilipara, Guwahati, for further examination.

Meanwhile, the local administration has pledged government assistance to Roy’s family. Circle Officer Mousom Nath confirmed that an ex gratia would be provided once the death certificate is issued.

"There is also a demand for additional compensation, as the deceased was the family's sole breadwinner. I have raised this request with senior authorities," Nath stated, urging locals to maintain law and order.

Civil society organisations have joined the outcry, demanding strict punishment for Medhi. Samrat Bhowal, Central General Secretary of the All Assam Bengali Federation, emphasised the need for justice and financial relief for Roy’s family.

"She was a graduate who supported her younger brother and ailing mother through tuition classes. This is not about politics—we are here to ensure justice for the victim and her family," Bhowal told The Assam Tribune, stressing that Medhi must face legal consequences.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with calls for swift action against the suspended officer and support for the grieving family.