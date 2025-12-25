Traffic comes to a halt as culvert collapses on Rani–Mairang–Patharkhama NEC road

Palasbari, Dec 25: The Rani-Mairang-Patharkhama NEC road, located on the western fringe of Guwahati, serves as a vital communication link for residents of the Assam-Meghalaya border areas. However, commuters are facing severe hardships as a culvert on this important stretch has deteriorated to such an extent that it has become completely unfit for heavy vehicular movement.

As a result, traffic on the route has been totally suspended. At the affected location, the Public Works Department (PWD) has dumped soil on both ends of the culvert to block movement and prevent accidents. Despite the road remaining closed for several days, no permanent repair measures have been initiated by the department concerned. Alarmingly, no alternative route has been arranged so far.

The prolonged closure has caused immense inconvenience to daily commuters travelling between Guwahati and Meghalaya, particularly towards the Chandubi side. Passengers, traders, and even patients commuting between Meghalaya and Assam are bearing the brunt of the disruption.

Given the strategic importance of the road as a major connectivity link, the apparent apathy of the authorities has triggered resentment among local residents and road users. People have strongly demanded immediate intervention by the concerned authorities to repair the damaged culvert at the earliest, restore normal traffic, and provide a temporary alternative route to ease public suffering.









ANN Service