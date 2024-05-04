Traffic advisory issued for commercial vehicles navigating via Dima Hasao 

Guwahati, May 4: In light of ongoing repair works along the Jatinga-Harangajao stretch of NH 27 and anticipated heavy rainfall beginning early morning on May 5, a traffic advisory has been issued for commercial vehicles navigating through Dima Hasao.

The advisory, issued by Dima Hasao police, imposes restrictions on heavy commercial vehicle movement along the Jatinga-Harangajao route from 8 p.m. on May 4 until further notice.

Commercial vehicles commuting to and from Barak Valley and destinations beyond via Dima Hasao are requested to reroute their journeys through Meghalaya until further updates.







