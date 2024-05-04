86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Traffic advisory issued for commercial vehicles navigating via Dima Hasao 

By The Assam Tribune
Traffic advisory issued for commercial vehicles navigating via Dima Hasao 
X

Representational Image 

Guwahati, May 4: In light of ongoing repair works along the Jatinga-Harangajao stretch of NH 27 and anticipated heavy rainfall beginning early morning on May 5, a traffic advisory has been issued for commercial vehicles navigating through Dima Hasao.

The advisory, issued by Dima Hasao police, imposes restrictions on heavy commercial vehicle movement along the Jatinga-Harangajao route from 8 p.m. on May 4 until further notice.

Commercial vehicles commuting to and from Barak Valley and destinations beyond via Dima Hasao are requested to reroute their journeys through Meghalaya until further updates.



The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X