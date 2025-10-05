Traditional boat race returns to Kalahi River, draws thousands in South Kamrup

Palasbari, Oct 5: The traditional boat race returned in full splendour this year on the waters of the Kalahi River at Kukurmara and Champupara in South Kamrup, drawing thousands of enthusiastic spectators for a vibrant two-day celebration of Assamese culture.

Organised annually by the Kukurmara Regional Durga Puja Committee, the boat race marked its 49th edition this year. The event began on Thursday and people from both the banks of the river gathered in large numbers to witness the boat race, which has become one of South Kamrup’s most popular Vijaya Dashami attractions.

More than nine boats from across the State participated in this year’s race, in a thrilling contest marking teamwork and tradition. The winners were awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,11,111 and the runner-up received Rs 77,777. The prizes were sponsored by Lohit Das of Amtola village. Each participating teams were also awarded Rs 2,000 each in cash.

The boat race of Kukurmara, now nearing its golden jubilee, continues to serve as a powerful cultural symbol – uniting generations through tradition on the Kalahi River and its banks.

