Track electrification to Silchar by 2023-end, says NFR GM

Silchar, Jan 23: During visit recent visit to Silchar for the safety inspection, Northeast Frontier Railways General Manger Anshul Gupta said that the work for track electrification of the railway route to Silchar and adjoining areas is likely to be wrapped up by December this year.



In response to queries made by the media on the status of the electrification, Gupta said, “The Silchar railway station would get an infrastructural facelift alike an international airport soon.

"Our target for electrification is set for December 2023 connecting Agartala, Khongsang in Manipur and Bairabi in Mizoram destinations," he further added.

He informed that there have been many proposals received for more trains from Silchar and gradually steps might be taken to increase the number of trains as well.

Meanwhile, sources at NFR informed that two companies IRCON and L&T are carrying out the work for the electrification of the railway tracks.

At the Silchar railway station, the agencies have carried out the basic work necessary for the electrification and the allied works are also making an impressive progress here, sources said. It may be mentioned that presently as many as 15 trains are plying to and from Silchar.