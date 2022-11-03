Tourists left shocked as they find elephant chained to tree at Kaziranga

Guwahati, Nov 3: On 26th August, 2022, a video of an elephant named Joymala, was shared on the internet by PETA, which showed the gentle giant kept in captivation and rigorously abused, tortured by two mahouts inside the Srivilliputhur Nachiyar Thirukovil temple in Tamil Nadu. The painful video compelled netizens to join hands to collectively demand justice for the animal's rights.

Later, it was discovered that the elephant of Asiatic origin actually belonged to Assam Environment & Forests Department which was never returned by the Tamil Nadu Government despite her permit to stay expired in the State.

This incident managed to draw the attention of concerned authorities worldwide, however, the Government of Assam intervened in an effort to bring back Joymala to her land safely.

There are many instances like Joymala, which are shunned or do not appear into notice usually, similarly like that of an elephant with a shackle harnessed around its feet, which was witnessed by visitors inside the Kaziranga National Park recently.

Swarnaditya Das, a resident of Kolkata, explained it better when on October 27, he experienced this heart-wrenching incident during his jungle safari in Kaziranga.

While speaking to The Assam Tribune, the tourist said, "I witnessed the condition of the elephant while returning from morning safari towards the back end of the Bagori camp area at the western range of Kaziranga. When the jeep stopped by the elephant, I noticed that the animal was chained to a tree."

"The elephant could barely step an inch and rather struggled to move as it was badly tied up", he further added.

"The elephant could barely step an inch and rather struggled to move as it was badly tied up", he further added.

Das also said, "I understand that this domesticated elephant is used in jungle safari and needs to go through certain processes of training, but the practice itself of wild animal domestication should never be encouraged and I highly condemn it."









As per the guidelines for care and management of captive elephants, directed by the Ministry of Environment and Forest, "No owner shall permit the use of nylon ropes/chains/ hobbles with spikes or sharp edges for tying the elephants.". But, according to Swarnaditya, who witnessed the painful scenario of the elephant chained to the tree, feels that this elephant's situation allegedly violates the guidelines put in place by the Ministry of Environment and Forest.

Even keeping an elephant chained or tethered upon an very short or heavy chain or cord for an unreasonable amount of time also accounts to cruelty of elephants, according to the guidelines of the Ministry under the Project Elephant.

Wildlife safari is considered as one of the impetuses of developing tourism in Assam. But, with the growing cases of mismanagement regarding the protection of elephants in the State, be it man-animal conflict or negligence in providing necessary care to the elephants, Assam has been setting poor examples which require utmost attention from the government for the prevailing condition of animals.