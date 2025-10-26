Tourist footfall rises sharply as Manas National Park opens for new season

Bijni, Oct 26: With the reopening of the tourism season, Manas National Park has seen a remarkable rise in visitors, marking a vibrant start to the year for one of Assam’s most treasured wildlife destinations. Tourists from across the State and beyond are flocking to the UNESCO World Heritage Site to immerse themselves in its serene landscapes and thriving wildlife population.

Forest authorities said Manas has recorded a noticeable increase in wild animal sightings this season is a sign of ongoing successful conservation efforts. Visitors have been greeted by close encounters with rhinos grazing in grasslands, herds of wild elephants crossing forest tracks, and bisons, deer, and other species moving freely in their natural habitat.

Jeep safaris deep inside the forest are allowing tourists to experience the pristine wilderness up close. Many described the journey as a refreshing break from urban life.

Visitors also expressed an emotional connection to their trip this year. Still grieving the untimely loss of singer and environmentalist Zubeen Garg, they said Manas offered solace and a meaningful place to remember someone who loved the wild profoundly.

“We came here seeking peace of mind,” shared one tourist. “Watching elephants, rhinos, and even two little calves playing reminded us of nature’s healing power. Zubeen Garg adored wildlife, so this visit also felt like a tribute to him.”

Officials believe this growing interest reflects the success of both wildlife protection initiatives and community involvement in conservation efforts around Manas.