Tourism push in Chirang as BTC polls near, BJP to go solo in all 40 seats

Chirang, May 28: Ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, Assam Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, on Wednesday, announced a string of initiatives aimed at enhancing the tourism profile of Chirang district.

“Chirang is a relatively new district, and there is much to be done in terms of tourism development,” Dass said during a review meeting at the District Commissioner’s office in Kajalgaon.

“Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, a guest house has been set up in Panbari. I will personally inspect the facility to help transform the area into a prominent tourist hub,” he added.

Highlighting the district’s natural beauty, Dass said the state government is committed to positioning Chirang as a key tourism destination.

He also highlighted plans to strengthen market linkages for Assam’s GI-tagged Kaji Nemu (lemon), with the goal of supplying it to restaurants outside the state.

“We’re working to establish direct connections between farmers and hotels through the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission, so that Assam’s lemon can find wider markets,” he said.

On the political front, Dass confirmed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest all 40 seats in the upcoming BTC elections independently.

“As things stand, the BJP will fight this election alone. A key strategy meeting led by state party president Dilip Saikia is scheduled for May 29,” he added.

Responding to questions on the Congress party’s prospects following Gaurav Gogoi’s appointment as state president, Dass dismissed any significant impact.

“Just appointing a new president doesn’t change much. Congress is currently at zero. Districts where the opposition had built a base—like Dhubri, Barpeta, and Goalpara—are gradually shifting towards the BJP,” he remarked.

The BTC elections are being closely watched, with political parties intensifying their outreach efforts in the Bodoland region.