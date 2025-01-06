Tourism Minister visits Chandubi festival, takes stock of conservation issues

Mirza, Jan. 6: Recently, Assam’s Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass attended the Chandubi Festival.

The Chandubi Festival is held under the aegis of the Borduar-Bholagaon regional committees of the All Rabha Students’ Union, All Rabha Mahila Parishad, and Rabha Hasong Sixth Schedule Demand Committee

The Tourism Minister surveyed the entire Chandubi Lake and took stock of various conservation issues related to its biodiversity.

Dass also convened a brief meeting with leaders of the Rabha Students' Union and its sister organisations regarding protection of the Chandubi Lake and its biodiversity.

Later, while addressing the press, Dass laid stress on the need for unified initiatives by different departments and organisations for protection of the lake, which was formed after a big earthquake with a magnitude of 8.7 on the Richter Scale had occurred on June 12, 1897. He added that necessary scientific measures for protection of the Chandubi Lake will be taken up in association with water resources and forest departments.

Further, the Minister announced that an annual grant grant of Rs 50,000 will be provided for the smooth conducting of the Chandubi Festival

As a part of the Chandubi Festival, a seminar on poetry was organised on Saturday at Chandubi Bakori, which was moderated by noted poet M Kamaluddin.

Several cultural shows, dance performances, and games were also organised during the day.

Some important dignitaries, including Palasbari MLA Hemanga Thakuria and BJP youth leader Himanshu Sekhar Baishya, were present at the Chandubi Festival on Saturday.

It may be mentioned that the festival was inaugurated on January 1 by the chief executive member (CEM) of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), Tankeswar Rabha.

