Tourism Minister in Assam urges safe driving in Kaziranga with placards

Kaziranga, July 7: Assam tourism minister Jayanta Mallabaruah took stock of the flood situation in Kaziranga on Sunday and urged drivers to exercise caution in animal-sensitive zones using placards.

Baruah, who recently visited Majuli and stopped in Kaziranga on his return journey, interacted with forest officials to assess the situation. He lauded the efforts of the forest department, tourism department, NSS volunteers, and others in protecting the wild animals, particularly from road accidents.



The minister expressed gratitude to all involved in wildlife protection and encouraged sustained efforts until floodwaters recede.



"This year's heavy rainfall, compounded by inflows from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Bhutan, has led to the current deluge," Minister Baruah said while highlighting the challenges posed by regional waterways.

