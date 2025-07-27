‘Totally baseless’: Sonowal rejects Congress’s graft allegations against CM Sarma

Guwahati, July 27: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has strongly dismissed Opposition's allegations of corruption under Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, brushing them off as “totally baseless” and "politically motivated".

In an interview with PTI, the former chief minister countered the Congress’s accusations by saying there is “no truth in it” and described the allegations as mere attempts to discredit a government that enjoys public trust.

When asked specifically about the Congress’s claim that the current BJP government is more corrupt than his own term as chief minister, Sonowal refuted it outright, reiterating the BJP's commitment to clean governance.

“This is just an allegation of the Congress. There is no truth in it,” he stated emphatically.

Addressing the speculation about his possible return to state politics during the 2026 Assembly elections, Sonowal was non-committal, making it clear that any such decision rests solely with the BJP leadership.

“It’s not a question of possibility or individual desire. It is the party’s desire and command that matters,” he said. Stressing on discipline within the BJP, he added, “It is always nation first, party second, and self last.”

Sonowal also exuded confidence in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forming the government in Assam for a third consecutive term. He asserted that the people of Assam desire continuity in governance for the sake of development and peace.

“Of course, we are forming the government, no doubt about this. The people want BJP for Assam's development and peace,” he declared.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, INDIA Bloc, Sonowal claimed it lacks grassroots presence in Assam and is more of a media creation.

“INDI Alliance is good for media and publicity, but they do not have any strength left with almost nil workers at the grassroots level,” he remarked.

He also dismissed the Congress party’s efforts to revive itself, even after appointing Gaurav Gogoi as the state president. According to him, the Congress no longer commands public trust, having failed to deliver during its decades-long rule.

“They were given the chance to rule for 55 years, but did nothing,” Sonowal said, further accusing the party of indulging in corruption and fostering division.

Drawing a contrast with the 11 years of the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonowal praised the central leadership for ushering in “all-round development” in the Northeast. He pointed to achievements in infrastructure, railway connectivity, and the restoration of public confidence across the region.

“Splendid and outstanding success has been created for the region, and all the states have surged up now because of this,” he said.

Sonowal concluded by asserting that the Congress has no moral right to question the NDA’s development work in the Northeast.

“They must first submit their report card for what they did after Independence. Did they even build the required number of bridges over the Brahmaputra?” he questioned, asserting that the Congress-led opposition has historically neglected the region while the BJP has delivered on its promises.

PTI