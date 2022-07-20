Torch relay of Assam Youth Olympics 2022 held in Silchar

Silchar, July 20: As a part of the forthcoming Assam Youth Olympics 2022 which will start from July 22-27 at Guwahati, the torch relay for the Barak Valley zone was held at Silchar in a grand fashion on Tuesday.

The proceedings for the torch relay started at the District Sports Association Silchar premises on Tuesday morning wherein the Assam Youth Olympic torch was received by former FIFA assistant referee Mrinal Kanti Roy from Zahirul Haque, member Assam Olympic Association (AOA). From the DSA premises, the relay went across the prime streets of the town and notable sports personalities including former players carried forward the torch which was taken to Hailakandi and thereafter to Karimganj district.

Babul Hore, president DSA Silchar and Bijendra Prasad Singh, general secretary of the sports association informed that around 60 athletes from DSA Silchar will take part in the Youth Olympics event and said that the association is hopeful of stellar performances from the participants. "Youth Olympics is an excellent platform for the young sports talents of the state and we express our heartfelt thanks to the Assam Olympic Association (AOA) headed by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Lakhya Konwar, the secretary for the opportunity given to DSA Silchar. We are confident and full of hope that the contingent of sportspersons from here will put up a good show at the gala event and give us reasons to rejoice," they said.