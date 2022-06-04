Toll plaza staff thrashed by two police battalion men over tariff in Raha

RAHA , June 4 : A toll plaza employee was thrashed by two people identified as 6 APBN police personnel after an argument broke out allegedly over toll charges in Raha.

The incident took place at Raha toll plaza on Saturday morning.

In the CCTV footage released by Raha toll plaza authority after the incident, a battalion can be seen repeatedly thrashing the toll plaza employee inside the toll plaza premises.

" An employee of ours named Debapratim Konwar was beaten up by two people at Raha Toll plaza over Fastag charges deduction issue. The two men were in police uniform and were fully drunk. We have identified them 6 Assam Police Battalion personnel and they were boarding a truck from Guwahati to Nagaon at the time of incident " , an employee of the Toll Plaza said to this correspondent.

Later , receiving the information, Raha police arrived on the spot and brought the situation under control. No case has been registered in this regard.