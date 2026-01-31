Togadia pushes NRC, DNA tests in Assam to weed out ‘illegal immigrants’

Nalbari, Jan 31: Hardline Hindutva leader Dr Pravin Togadia has raised concerns over illegal immigration from Bangladesh and its impact on Assam.

Calling for Assam to be made “free of illegal immigrants,” Togadia, while speaking to the press in Nalbari on Saturday, used the term “miya” while referring to alleged Bangladesh immigrants.

He claimed that the State’s demographic composition is under threat and urged the state government to adopt stringent measures to address the issue.

Among his demands, Togadia called for the cancellation of ration cards of alleged illegal migrants within one month and sought strict enforcement of laws against those allegedly occupying government land illegally.

He also urged the government to act under the authority of the Governor to evict and arrest such occupants.

“Our demand is that laws or ordinances should be brought in immediately. Those who have encroached upon Satra land should be jailed,” Togadia said.

He further demanded that the Government of India should not recognise MBBS degrees obtained by alleged illegal immigrants from medical institutions in Bangladesh, claiming that such recognition could alter Assam’s geographical and demographic balance.

Claiming that nearly 50 lakh people needed to be identified and removed, Togadia announced what he described as a one-month action plan to expel alleged Bangladeshi migrants from the State.

“The names of individuals listed in the 1951 National Register of Citizens (NRC) and proposed DNA testing for individuals whose citizenship status is under question should be made public,” said Tagodia adding that those who fail such tests, he said, should be placed in detention centres.

He further called for the establishment of detention centres in every district within a month, along with arrangements for conducting DNA tests.

“I am a doctor, and I know that through DNA tests we can immediately find out whether someone is Bangladeshi or Indian. There will be no need for Aadhaar cards or any other documents,” Togadia said.