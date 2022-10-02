To streamline traffic, Spring post dividers installed in Silchar

SILCHAR, OCT 1: In a bid to streamline the erratic vehicular congestion and prevent road accidents in Silchar town and soothe the woes of the residents, legislator Dipayan Chakraborty has taken an initiative to install orange plastic spring posts as dividers across the town.

On the eve of Durga Puja celebrations, on Saturday, the dividers were installed from Silchar railway station till India Club Point in Tarapur locality.

"Around 1,000 orange plastic spring post dividers will be installed at various locations across Silchar. I urge upon the people to follow the traffic rules which are meant to facilitate smooth movement of vehicles. Silchar is an old town enmeshed with civic woes. A collective effort to make Silchar a better place to live is the need of the hour. Let us work together towards the objective," Chakraborty told reporters in a media interaction.

He added that there have been repeated meetings with District Administration and Police on the issue of erratic traffic congestion in the town. However, there have been some persistent problems which deterred the execution of a plausible solution to this effect. " These dividers have reached from Delhi and four persons have been flown in from Punjab to install them. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is aware of the issues and needs of the town and maintains a positive stance towards providing resources for the development of Silchar. I have submitted a proposal before the Government for two flyovers and 4-laning of the road stretch from Capital point to ISBT and I believe this will be responded duly," he maintained.

Cachar DC Rohan Kumar Jha said that this is welcome initiative by the local legislator which will help to regulate the traffic movement, especially during the festive season starting with Durga Puja festivities.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta said this step by honourable MLA sir is not only pro-people but pro-police as well.

District BJP president Bimalendu Roy said that it is a welcome step by the MLA and suggested that traffic police personnel should use walkie-talkies to spot the rule violators and take necessary steps