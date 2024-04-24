TMC MP Sagarika Ghose advocates for woman Prime Minister in India

Silchar, April 24: Journalist-turned Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha of the Trinamool Congress, Sagarika Ghose, on Wednesday said that considering the political situation in the country, India needs a woman Prime Minister.

Ghose, who is in Silchar to campaign for the TMC's Silchar candidate Radhe Shyam Biswas for the Lok Sabha election, told reporters that her party has a better strike rate among the INDI-alliance partners to fight against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and echoed AITC chief Mamata Banerjee's statement of leading the alliance. Both Ghose and Sushmita Dev, in the presence of Biswas, expressed confidence in sweeping the Silchar seat, beating the BJP.

Silchar is going to witness a high-octane battle between the BJP, Congress and AITC in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election slated for April 26.

BJP’s Parimal Suklabaidya will be contesting against INC’s Surya Kanta Sarkar and All India Trinamool Congress candidate Radhe Shyam Biswas.