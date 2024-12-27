TMC dist, committees dissolved; merged with Cong: Ripun Bora

Dhubri, Dec. 27: Former State Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Ripun Bora announced a major political realignment during an organisational meeting of the Congress in Dhubri on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters, Bora declared that all TMC district committees in Assam have been dissolved, with their leaders and members officially merging with the Congress.

This development comes as the Congress ramps up its preparations for the panchayat elections. Bora emphasised that the move was a strategic effort to strengthen the Congress in its fight against the BJP, which he accused of promoting divisive politics.

"From today, all TMC district committees in Assam will cease to exist as they have joined the Congress," he stated, signalling a united front against the ruling party.

Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain, who was also present, expressed confidence in the Congress' growing strength, stating that Bora's return had rejuvenated the party in Assam. He criticised Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for his alleged autocratic governance, accusing him of changing the panchayat election rules to avoid contesting on party lines.

Hussain further stated: "The Chief Minister has not mustered the courage to go to the people with his BJP symbol, the lotus flower. This is a clear indication of his fear and desperation."

Hussain predicted a land slide victory for the Congress in the 2026 Assembly poll in Samaguri, pledging to quit politics if the margin of victory is less than 50,000 votes.

Drawing comparisons between Dr Sarma and tyrannical rulers, Hussain remarked: "This time, the Chief Minister will drown, and he will take the BJP down with him. The people of Assam are fed up with his rule, which has delayed the State's development by several years."

The meeting, chaired by Dhubri district Congress president Abedur Zaman Jewel, also saw the participation of South Salmara MLA Wazed Ali Chowdhury, Golakganj MLA Abdus Sobhan Ali Sarkar, and other senior Congress leaders.

The integration of TMC members into the Congress signifies a renewed Opposition strategy to counter the BJP in Assam.