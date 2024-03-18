TMC accuses Assam govt of Model Code of Conduct violation

Guwahati, Mar 18: Following the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Assam unit alleged that the Model Code of Conduct is being violated by the Assam Government.

The president of Assam TMC, Ripun Bora said that even though the Model Code of Conduct came into force from evening of March 16, there are huge number of hoardings across the state bearing different advertisements of the government with photographs of Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Assam.

Bora urged the Chief Election Commissioner of India to direct Assam Government to remove all the Government advertisements with photographs of Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Assam.

Wrote a letter to @ECISVEEP regarding the violation of model code of conduct by @mygovassam 👇#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/lE2mXBw50y — Ripun Bora (@ripunbora) March 17, 2024



