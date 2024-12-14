Titabor's Sanchi farmer Bikash Bora selected for prestigious Bharat Gaurav award

Titabor, Dec 14: In a proud moment for Assam, Bikash Bora, a prominent sanchi (সাঁচি) farmer and advocate from Titabor, has been chosen for the prestigious Bharat Gaurav Award 2025. The award, conferred by the Bharat Vikas Sangam, recognizes Bora’s exceptional contributions to the development and promotion of Assam’s sanchi industry.

Hailing from the Elengi region of Titabor, Bikash Bora has dedicated his life to advancing the sanchi sector in Assam. He is the founder of the All Assam Sanchi Farmers’ Association, commonly known as ACHAGA, and has played a pivotal role in promoting Assam’s high-quality sanchi products globally. Under his leadership, Assam’s sanchi has gained recognition in countries like Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and beyond.

Bharat Vikas Sangam announced Bora’s selection for this international honor, which will be presented during the Indian Cultural Festival in Kalaburagi, Karnataka. The festival, scheduled from January 29 to February 6, 2025, will host a grand ceremony on February 5, where the Bharat Gaurav Award will be formally conferred upon him.

Bikash Bora has been actively working since 2015 to uplift Assam’s sanchi farmers and expand the market for sanchi products. His tireless efforts through ACHAGA have not only enhanced the industry’s reach but also highlighted the cultural and economic significance of sanchi farming in Assam.

The recognition has brought immense pride to the people of Titabor and Assam as a whole. Several local organizations and well-wishers have extended their congratulations and lauded Bora’s achievements. This honor underscores his contributions to both the agricultural and cultural heritage of the state.

Bikash Bora’s journey from a sanchi farmer to a globally recognized advocate for the sanchi industry serves as an inspiration to many, showcasing the potential of Assam’s indigenous resources on the world stage.